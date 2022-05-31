Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

The images show the ghost town of Pripyat in northern Ukraine near the Chernobyl nuclear power plant.

More than 100 employees who had just shown up on their night shift are now trapped as Russian forces cross into Ukraine and capture swathes of land as they advance towards Kyiv.

The capture of Chernobyl by Russian forces began a weeks-long ordeal that saw a brief power outage at the facility and the invaders watched the staff carefully as they grappled with new uncertainty during the early days of the invasion.