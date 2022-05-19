Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

A screenshot from a video released by the Russian Defense Ministry shows that Ukrainian soldiers are evacuated from the Azovstal steel plant in the port city of Mariupol, Ukraine, on May 17, 2022.

The International Committee of the Red Cross said it continues to register prisoners of war from the Azovstal steelworks plant in Mariupol, and has already registered hundreds this week.

The ICRC began recording fighters leaving the Azovstal plant on Tuesday, including the wounded, with the operation continuing today. She did not give an exact figure for the number of soldiers registered.

The Red Cross indicated that it does not transfer prisoners of war to the places where they are being held, as Russia reported yesterday that it had transferred 900 Ukrainian fighters from the factory to a former prison colony. It is not known what will happen to the fighters.

The Red Cross says it is collecting vital personal information from captured fighters in an effort to help them stay in touch with their families.

In accordance with the mandate given to the Red Cross by the Geneva Conventions of 1949, it said it must have immediate access to all prisoners of war in all places where they are being held. The ICRC must be allowed to interview prisoners of war without witnesses, and the duration and frequency of such visits must not be unduly restricted.

When circumstances permit, each party to the conflict shall take all feasible measures to search for and collect the dead.

– Holly Eliat