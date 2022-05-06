Latest news about Russia and the war in Ukraine

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, upon returning from a visit to Ukraine earlier this week, tweeted, “I am touched by the resilience and courage of the people of Ukraine. My message to them is simple: We will not give up.” He visited the Kyiv suburbs of Borodianka, Bucha and Irpin.

United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said he told Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin that the Kremlin’s invasion must end for the sake of the whole world.

“Throughout my travels, I have not been kind to words,” Guterres told the United Nations Security Council after making separate trips to the capitals of Russia and Ukraine.

“I said the same thing in Moscow as I did in Kyiv and it is exactly what I have repeatedly expressed in New York. That is, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine is a violation of its territorial integrity and the Charter of the United Nations. It must end. For the sake of the people of Ukraine, Russia and the whole world.”

Guterres said one of the goals of his trip was to broker safe passage for trapped Ukrainians at a steel mill in Mariupol. So far, he said, nearly 500 civilians have been evacuated after living under relentless bombardment and scarcity of food and water.

Guterres said a third evacuation was underway, but declined to go into details in order to “avoid undermining any potential success.”

– Amanda Macias