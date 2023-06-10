Latest news about Bakhmut and the Russo-Ukrainian War: Live updates

ZAPORISHYA, Ukraine — President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday gave the strongest assurance yet that Ukraine’s long-awaited counteroffensive to expel Russia has begun.

“Offensive and defensive measures are being taken in Ukraine,” Mr. Zelensky said at a press conference in Kiev with visiting Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. “At what stage, I will not divulge in detail.”

His comment confirmed what military analysts, US officials and the Kremlin had pointed out for days: that Ukrainian forces with Western battle tanks and armored vehicles are attacking fortified Russian positions in several places in the south and east.

One of the Ukrainian swarms was around the Russian-controlled city of Bakhmut in the east. Ukrainian military officials said on Saturday that Kiev forces had advanced about a mile in some parts of the front line near Bakhmut. Claiming gains in one of three battles now under way as Ukraine’s counter-offensive in the southeast takes shape.

Colonel Serhiy Cherivaty, spokesman for the Eastern Military Command, told local television that the Ukrainian army launched the offensive near Bakhmut to take advantage of the rotation of Russian units in the area. He said that the Ukrainian military had been in six clashes near Bakhmut in the past 24 hours.

He did not specify where Ukraine had advanced, and his claims could not be independently verified. Russian forces say they are repelling Ukrainian attacks in three areas that have been the focus of fighting in recent days, and Russian official news said that Ukrainian forces have not succeeded in their attempts to regain the Bakhmut region.

Ukrainian forces are fighting in the fields and in the sloping grassy hills west of Bakhmut, most of them being pushed out of the city last month after the longest and bloodiest battle of the war.

Having presented the capture of the city as a victory, Russia must now defend it or risk an embarrassing setback. Ukrainian military analysts and officers said that Ukraine’s goal in Bakhmut was to force Russia to divert forces from elsewhere in southern Ukraine to defend the ruins of Bakhmut and inflict casualties.

“Our main objective has not changed,” Mr. Chervati said. “To inflict maximum damage on the enemy.”

To the southwest of Bakhmut, Ukraine is fighting in two locations that are pivotal to its broader goal of the counter-attack to cut off Russia’s railways and roads linking Russia to occupied Crimea. Fighting broke out near the towns of Orekiv in the Zaporizhia region and Velika Novoselka in the Donetsk region over the past week. Ukrainian officials have not commented on the fighting in these areas.

The US officials, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the decisive military operations, confirmed that, as might be expected, Ukrainian forces suffered casualties and losses of equipment in the early fighting. Russian losses are not clear, but the attackers usually suffered greater initial losses than the entrenched defenders.

Russian military bloggers were already taking early winning streaks, praising the military for what they described as standing up to the onslaught of Ukrainian forces backed strongly by Western countries.

Russian state news channel 1 reported that Russian forces repelled Ukrainian attacks near Lysychansk and Avdiivka, and said that Ukrainian forces “regularly fail” in their attempts to storm Bakhmut, which Russian media still calls by its Soviet name, Artemivsk.

Videos and photos posted by Russian pro-war bloggers, and verified by The New York Times, show at least three Leopard 2 tanks and eight US-made combat vehicles abandoned or destroyed by Ukrainian forces. Sasha Coates, a Russian military blogger, said on Telegram that the captured German-made tanks would be a “trump card in the information war”.

As fighting escalates along the front, both armies are also firing long-range missiles, rockets, and drones at distant targets.

Overnight into Saturday, Russian ballistic and cruise missiles and exploding drones hit a Ukrainian military airport near Poltava, east of Kiev, said Dmytro Lunin, the head of the military administration in the region. Mr. Lunin said the strike ignited fires and damaged equipment, but no one was killed or injured.

Ivan Fedorov, the mayor of Melitopol, told local media that an explosion damaged a resort complex on the Sea of ​​Azov, where Russian troops were housed, in Russian-occupied territory. He said that Russian forces later evacuated the site.