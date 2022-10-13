Latest Match Report – WA XI vs Indians Pratice Match 2022/23

Western Australia XI Won 168 for 8 (Hobson 64, Short 52, Ashwin 3-32) Indians 132 for 8 (Rahul 74, Lance Morris 2-23, Kelly 2-26) in 36 points
Chasing 169, India’s opening players Rahul and Rishabh Pant slowly started against the onslaught of effective BBL champions Perth Scorers. Pant struggled for fluency again as he swung and missed several attempts against Jason Berendorf’s accurate left arm speed.
Rahul was the exception as he cautioned against strikes before opening up with a pair of 60 in the 18th minute in front of Berndorf to give India a sniff of an unexpected victory. But his dismissal the next time around effectively ended the competition as India split warm-up matches in Perth.
WA XI dominated the game the entire time after selecting the racket in sunny conditions. Their hit was boosted by the inclusion of BBL star Josh Phillip, but the opener holed up Arshdeep Singh for third.
As in the first game, Arshdeep and Bhuvneshwar Kumar evoked a sharp bounce on the fast deck but the wicket was hard to come by afterwards.
Hobson, who plays for Perth Scorers and is an accountant at his day job, was particularly aggressive against spinners and hit four points on his 41-ball hit.
But his dismissal caused WA’s collapse with Ashwin entering into good rhythm after a difficult start with wickets in successive balls to remove captains Ashton Turner and Sam Fanning, who had starred in the first game for half a century but the 21-year-old unwisely tried. To reverse sweep his first ball.
India was sharp on the field, distinguished by a straight hit from two scores, and was well organized by Rahul although Captain Rohit was still giving instructions.
Kohli didn’t play in Perth’s two warm-up matches, much to the disappointment of locals, but he was on the court and had time on the first slip and depth. He also ran laps before playing.
A large crowd of 2,500 fans attended with an AUD 5 entry fee heading towards the WA Cricket Foundation.
