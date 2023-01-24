Latest Julian Sands news: Family of missing British actor thanks California authorities

Julian Sands: Who is the missing British Hollywood actor in California?

Julian SandsThe family thanked the California authorities for their “heroic” efforts to search for the missing British the actor.

“Our sincere thanks go out to the sympathetic members of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department coordinating the search for our beloved Julian, and not least to the heroic search teams listed below who brave the difficult conditions on the ground and in the air to bring Julian home,” the statement read.

searching for the magician The star entered its eleventh day amid a warning of strong winds, with speeds of 62 to 67 miles per hour.

On Monday, January 23, the National Weather Service reported high winds affecting the Santa Ana and San Bernandino Mountains area, near the San Gabriel Mountains where the Sands are believed to have been lost.

A warning warns of power outages, travel disruption and risk of downed trees: “The strongest winds will be along south-facing slopes and hilly areas, down the Morongo Pass, and across and under the canyons of Mount Santa Ana,” the report said.

Last week, ground crews had to stop searching for sand due to an avalanche hazard in the area.