Late comedian Leslie Jordan’s Los Angeles home is up for sale for $1.8 million, two months after his death

Two months after beloved comedian Leslie Jordan passed away at the age of 67, the Los Angeles home he bought just months before his death — and never had a chance to move in — is up for sale for $1.8 million.

That’s right, for just under $2 million, You can own the Will and Grace star’s luxurious two-bedroom, two-bath California apartment, which was the only property the comedian ever purchased.

The beloved Hollywood actor, writer, and singer passed away on Oct. 24, after suffering a medical emergency and crashing his BMW into the side of a building.

Law enforcement sources believe Leslie may have suffered a heart attack while driving, according to TMZalthough the official cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Built in the 1960s, the sprawling apartment spans 1,607 square feet

According to its listing, it has been sitting “in the sky” since its construction on the 17th floor of one of the most “desirable, full-service, and premier” high-rise buildings in the heart of West Hollywood – Empire West

The apartment features modern Miele appliances and stone worktops in the stylish all-white kitchen

Built in the 1960s, the sprawling apartment spans 1,607 square feet

The “awesome” apartment is located at 1100 Alta Loma Road, within walking distance of many of the area’s “best deals”, such as Santa Monica Boulevard, Sunset Plaza, and Soho House.

“This property has a wide range of first-class amenities and is very close to some of Los Angeles’ best shopping, dining, entertainment, and more,” the listing reads.

Plus, it comes with a spacious living room with floor-to-ceiling glass windows – allowing the Los Angeles sun to flood the room – as well as a large patio.

The home has dark wood floors throughout – except in the master bedroom, where carpets cover the floor

The master bedroom comes with a giant walk-in closet and another private balcony

A porch provides a perfect way for you to soak up the Los Angeles sun in the privacy of your own home

The building’s many amenities include a 24-hour concierge and security guard, 24-hour valet parking, a gym, tennis courts, pickleball, and a recreation room.

It also has a rooftop deck with amazing 360-degree views of “almost all of Los Angeles from Downtown LA to Century City and beyond.”

The rooftop deck also comes complete with a pool, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and plenty of seating. In addition to this, another benefit is that residents get two parking spaces side by side.

The rooftop deck also comes complete with a pool, fire pit, outdoor kitchen, and plenty of seating

Leslie posted a video of himself inside his apartment in August, while celebrating his new home purchase. He said: Guess where I am? I’m making my way through the sky in the new apartment I just bought. 67 years old and have my first apartment’

“It’s never too late to be happy, y’all. You really did it. I just bought my first piece of property.”

Eric Rugani of Pinnacle Estate Properties currently owns the listing. Tell People Magazine, “This was the first home Leslie ever bought—he was so excited to move into the apartment he never had the chance.”

Losing him was a great loss to the world. He brought so much light and laughter to everyone he interacted with.