Last call alert: These 28 Amazon Prime Day early offers end tonight

This is the question to save or not to save. You can’t have it Prime Day No big discounts on Amazon devices and you don’t even need to wait until next week to start saving on them. Amazon has already launched a set of Early Prime Day Deals On their own brand devices, which means we’re already seeing discounts on Echo smart speakers, Fire TV devices, Ring and Blink smart security systems, and more. With Prime Day only a few days away, the first wave of deals is likely to be over with new deals ready to start next week.

Early Peak Day Deals Expiring Soon

Amazon The third-generation Echo Dot spent the greater part of the past year selling for around $50, and recently dropped to nearly $30 on its own. Right now, you can bundle the smart speaker with a colorful smart bulb for just $20, which is the same price that Amazon is only offering the Echo Dot during Black Friday. These bundles tend to sell out quickly, so be sure to buy one now.

Sarah Teo / CNET Bring some smarts to your existing TV without buying a brand new screen with Amazon’s Fire TV Stick. It’s a great option for those who still rock regular HDTVs, by giving you access to the best streaming services, apps, and voice controls that you can usually only get with a modern smart TV. Currently, Amazon is offering Prime members an exclusive $23 discount on a basic Fire TV Stick, bringing the price down to just $17. See also Asian stocks struggle, oil prices fall as Ukraine fears persist By Reuters

Amazon If you hope to disable a file Cheap Tablet PC Deal This month, you don’t have to wait until Prime Day Let’s do it. Amazon just launched a new sale on its more affordable Fire 7 tablets, bringing prices down to record lows with a discount of up to 53%. With the 7-inch tablet priced as low as $30 for Prime members, it’s an inexpensive pick before Prime Day begins.

Amazon Give the child in your life the freedom to learn, imagine, and grow with an e-reader designed just for kids. Kindle Kids devices are meant for reading, so there aren’t any distractions from apps, videos, or games. In addition to 50% off, your purchase includes a kid-friendly cover, a one-year subscription to Amazon Kids Plus, and a two-year worry-free warranty. This means that if it breaks, Amazon will replace it, no questions asked.

eyelash Blink has been making security cameras for a few years now, but only this year it got into the video doorbell game. If you don’t like the look of the Ring Video Doorbell, or want something a little cheaper, this one is a great option to consider. It can be wired or used with the included battery, making it easier to install. It comes in both black and white models.

Whether you’re just getting started with Alexa or you’re already in the Amazon ecosystem, there’s something for you in this sale. To save you clicking through many Amazon pages to find the discounts you’re looking for, we’ve rounded up the best Amazon hardware deals above. We expect Amazon will continue to increase discounts on its internal devices as we get closer to flagship devices Prime Day dates We will therefore make sure to update the list below frequently.