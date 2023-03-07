March 7, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Larry Summers: The US Economy May Face a “Wile E. Coyote Moment”

Izer 55 mins ago 2 min read

Former Treasury Secretary Larry Summers said in an interview Monday that the US economy may be facing a “Wile E. Coyote moment” as it seeks to tame inflation by raising interest rates.

During an appearance on “CNN This Morning,” Summers told co-host Bobby Harlow that he expected the Federal Reserve to raise the benchmark interest rate higher than expected.

“This is a risky thing to do because, historically, we don’t tend to be able to engineer soft landings from significant inflation,” Summers said. “And so my guess is that at some point the Fed will pay and pay.”

“We’re not going to let inflation run out of control,” Summers added. “But my guess is that deinflation will lead to a recession at some point, as it has always happened in the past.”

Summers, who also served as director of the National Economic Council and chief economist at the World Bank, said the US economy could experience a “Wile E. moment in a few months.”

“Right now, companies are holding on to workers because there has been a labor shortage for the last two years, but if that starts to fade, they will feel less pressure to hold on to workers,” he said.

“It could be that interest rates will eventually work their way through the system and, you know, that will have a huge impact on employment, for example, home construction. So, you have a variety of dynamics that can kick in.”

See also  US aims to hamper China's chip industry with sweeping new export rules

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Wall Street gains ground with Powell’s testimony, upcoming data in focus

9 hours ago Izer
4 min read

Asian stocks rise, and China puts down a lower impediment to growth

1 day ago Izer
3 min read

Does DTE Energy knowingly reduce dashboard blackouts?

1 day ago Izer

You may have missed

2 min read

Turkey’s opposition has united against Erdogan

52 mins ago Arzu
2 min read

Larry Summers: The US Economy May Face a “Wile E. Coyote Moment”

55 mins ago Izer
3 min read

“Devil in the White City” TV Movie Dead on Hulu – The Hollywood Reporter

58 mins ago Muhammad
3 min read

March Full Moon: When to see the Worm Moon

1 hour ago Izer