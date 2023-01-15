Laptop buying guide: 5 things to know before investing

Are you thinking of investing in a New laptop? I suppose if you click on this article to read this article. They come in a wide variety of sizes, features, and prices, making choosing the best one a challenge.

Click for KURT’s online newsletter with quick tips, tech reviews, security alerts, and how-tos to make you smarter.

This is why you need to know your needs. I’ve put together this laptop buying guide to help narrow down your options.

1. Don’t let price be the deciding factor

No matter what model you get, laptops are very expensive. With this in mind, some people will immediately choose the cheaper option. In contrast, others might do the opposite and go for the more expensive model, assuming anything This is expensive He must be the best.

No matter what side of the coin you may be on, choosing a laptop based on price alone is almost guaranteed to end up in disappointment.

WHY WINDOWS IS THE NUMBER 1 TARGET FOR MALWARE: Two easy ways to stay safe

Low-cost laptops come with minimal storage space and without many necessary features you work, It may not be appropriate.

While the most expensive often include features that will never be filled, as well as plenty of storage that will never be filled.

Instead of choosing the least expensive or most expensive, you should instead:

Set a maximum budget

Evaluate your current needs and what you hope your new model will contain

Find a device that fulfills all or most of your needs and still stay within your budget

Quick check to see if someone is spying on your computer

2. Always try before you buy

Whether you’re a first-time laptop owner or are simply upgrading to a new device, Giving you… new computer It is always a good idea to test drive before deciding to buy it.

It’s important to note that almost all traditional tech stores, including the Apple Store, Microsoft Store, and Best Buy, allow you to test out their hardware. This will enable you to:

See if the features are to your liking

Learn about the keyboard, touchpad, and interface

Make sure it is the size and weight you are looking for

if the shop For some reason it doesn’t let you test it, or if you buy it online, double check it RETURN POLICY Before you buy it, make sure it is reasonable.

3. Be aware of compatibility

An increasingly common mistake when buying a laptop is not checking port compatibility. Today, most laptops use USB-C ports, while you still have them several devices that use USB-A ports.

How to use Reminders on your Macos and why you should

True, this incompatibility problem can be solved by purchasing a dongle. However, rather than spending more money, it’s a good idea to check if your computer’s ports are compatible with most of the devices you know you’ll be using.

4. Plan for the long haul

Like making a decision based solely on price, don’t rush into buying a laptop based on your current needs because you want your computer to last at least a few years. So before buying it is always wise to:

Take a look at your current device’s storage capacity and features

Limit the number of apps and services you use

Figure out what you’ll need to get through the next few years

You don’t necessarily need to get the most advanced and modern model; However, you should always buy one that will at least be an improvement on your current device and allow you to grow it for all your future needs.

How to turn on the keyboard light on your MAC

5. Size does matter

You should always consider Goldilocks when choosing a laptop. Depending on your tastes, some may be too big, others too small, leading you to want the “just right” model for you.

This can quickly be determined by several factors:

If you are going to use it more on the go or at home

Where you plan to use it, and/or what you plan to use it for

Your vision and writing requirements.

Let’s say you plan to use your laptop exclusively at home. In this case, a powerful device measuring 15 inches or more will likely suit your needs more, as long as you have room on your desk or wherever you plan to work.

Ask Kurt: Can I leave my computer to sleep, or should I shut it down?

These devices may not fit in the backpack or carrier of your choice, and if they weigh about 10 pounds or more, they won’t be appreciated on your shoulders.

If you frequently work on the go, a smaller device, measuring about 11 inches or so, may be more suitable for you. However, as mentioned before you buy it, it’s best to try it out first, as you may find yourself having trouble typing on the smaller keyboard; The best way to go is to make a device somewhere in the middle.

Of course, the most important general mistake anyone can make when buying a new laptop is making the decision based on just one factor. It is essential to consider your various needs and reasons for purchasing before making your final decision. Considering these five factors, you are guaranteed to bring home a device that will make you feel good in the near future.

CLICK FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

For more tech tips, be sure to sign up for CyberGuy’s free newsletter by clicking the “Free Newsletter” link at the top of my website.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved. CyberGuy.com articles and content may contain affiliate links that earn commission when purchases are made.