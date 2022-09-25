Lapid informed that the majority of Israelis support a two-state solution at the United Nations, but the poll indicates otherwise

A new opinion poll published Saturday shows that a majority of Israeli Jews oppose advancing a two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians, at least in the near term.

On Thursday, Prime Minister Yair LapidSpeaking at the United Nations General Assembly, he said that “a large majority of Israelis support the vision of a ‘two-state solution’ and that he is one of them.

But the IDI poll said only 31 percent of Israeli Jews believe the government formed after the November 1 elections should try to advance a two-state solution. This number is down from 44% in February 2021.

According to the poll, 58% of Israeli Jews opposed such a move, while another 11% did not decide.

Among Israeli Arabs, support for a two-state solution was much higher, with 60% agreeing that the next government should push for such a diplomatic outcome.

The IDI survey was conducted from September 18 to 20 and included 753 respondents (605 Jews and others, 149 Arabs). Its margin of error was 3.59%.

This graph shows support for a two-state solution between Israeli Jews and Israeli Arabs, in a survey conducted by the Israel Democracy Institute (IDI), September 2022.

“An agreement with the Palestinians, on the basis of two states for two peoples, is the right thing for Israel’s security, the Israeli economy and the future of our children,” Lapid said Thursday.

Despite all the obstacles, the majority of Israelis still support this vision of a two-state solution. “I am one of them,” he said.

Lapid said that Israel only had one condition for a Palestinian state: “That the future Palestinian state be a peaceful state. That it will not become another base of terror from which the well-being and existence of Israel can be threatened. That we will have the ability to protect the security of all of Israel’s citizens, at all times.” “.

Lapid’s call for a two-state solution in his speech drew condemnation from the right wing of his ruling coalition, as well as from former Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who is currently the opposition leader and his main challenger in the upcoming elections.