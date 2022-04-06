LAPD can’t arrest Will Smith, cops haven’t seen Chris Rock Slap

April 6, 2022

There is growing anger towards the LAPD because they have not been arrested will Smith Immediately even after Chris Rock He said he didn’t want to catch Will – but the truth was there were only two ways cops could get Will out of the Dolby Theater in handcuffs.

LAPD sources with first-hand knowledge tell us that only one officer was inside the room, who was behind the scenes and did not see slap. Since it was a misdemeanor, the only way a policeman could arrest the will on his own was if it was committed in their presence, and it didn’t.


We were told that the officer heard what happened backstage and then sent him to Chris’s dressing room, where he waited outside for a while and then asked Chris if he wanted it press charges. We’re told Chris was clear he didn’t, and LAPD sources are skeptical about what Oscar’s producer was. Will Packer claim it Chris asked If he wanted to remove the will.


So there was another way Will could have been arrested. Someone in the crowd – and there were several thousand – could have run up to a policeman and demanded the arrest of a citizen. Under California law, “a private person may arrest another person for the commission of or attempt to commit a public offense in his presence.” No one in the crowd asked to do so.

Now we’ve also learned that there’s been a flood of angry people – people who have called the LAPD or have already been to a department – and are asking for Will to be arrested for battery. The thing is… they didn’t witness the slap in person – watching it on TV doesn’t matter – so LAPD can do nothing.

Chris is still my mum on the whole incident. Our Chris sources say he is still “processing” what happened, until he can change his mind. But right now… the LAPD can’t do anything.

