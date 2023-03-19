Lance Reddick’s widow, Stephanie Reddick honors the late actor — Deadline

Emma McIntyre/Getty Images

Lance Reddick’s widow, Stephanie Reddick, took to social media earlier today to honor her late actor husband — who died of natural causes on Friday, at the age of 60 — and all those who loved him.

“Lance was taken from us so early,” Stephanie said in a message posted to her husband’s Twitter and Instagram accounts. “Thank you for all of your great love, support and beautiful stories shared on these platforms over the past day. I see your messages and I can’t begin to express how grateful I am for having them.”

Stephanie, who has been married to Lance since 2011, then headed out to pay homage to fans of the Destiny video games, in which the actor has voiced the role of Okin’ Guardian Zavala since 2014. “And to the thousands of Destiny players who played in it a special tribute to Lance, thank you,” I wrote. “I love you Lance as much as I love the game.”

“Donations can be made to momcares.org in Baltimore, his hometown,” Stephanie Reddick said in conclusion.

Notables commenting on the tribute post included Academy Award winner Halle Berry, who wrote: “My love and prayers are with the family at this very sad time. Lance was one of the most dedicated people I’ve ever met. Truly one of a kind!” Sweet RIP King 👑.”

Best known for his role as Continental Hotel concierge Sharon in all four John Wick films, as well as the ballerina lead ballerina Ana de Armas, Lance Reddick has been pushing for the fourth and final chapter in the Keanu Reeves-led action series. The time when the shocking news of his death broke.

“We are deeply saddened and deeply saddened by the loss of our beloved friend and colleague Lance Reddick,” Reeves and John Wick director Chad Stahelski said in a statement obtained yesterday by Deadline. He was a consummate professional and a pleasure to work with. Our love and prayers are with his wife Stephanie, children, family and friends. We dedicate the film [John Wick: Chapter 4] For his loving memory. We will miss him very much.”

Also known for turns on series like The Wire and Fringe, among countless other projects, Reddick also leaves behind projects including 20th White Men Can’t Jump Reboot for Hulu; the Disney+ series by Percy Jackson & the Olympians, which had him playing Zeus; Paramount Global Content Distribution’s new take on Showtime’s The Caine Mutiny Court-Martial; and John Ridley’s Shirley Chisholm biopic Shirley for Netflix, in which he starred alongside Regina King.

Read our obituary of the actor here. Additional tributes from co-stars and other fans of the industry can be found here. Watch Stephanie Reddick’s tribute to her late husband, Lance, below.