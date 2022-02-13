Lamborghini wants to keep making gas-powered cars until the 2030s

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann told a German newspaper that Lamborghini hopes to continue producing cars with internal combustion engines in the next decade. Wilt am Sonntag this week. He said in an interview with . “One possibility is to keep combustion engine vehicles alive through synthetic fuels.”

If Lamborghini really continues making ICEs in the 2030s, it will put the VW-owned automaker at odds with much of the industry. Consider Dodge, for example. Stellantis owned brand plans to launch for the first time in 2024. In the same year, it also plans to stop production of some of its most popular gasoline-powered models, including the Challenger and the Charger. By contrast, Lamborghini will not offer an all-electric car .

Practically speaking, even if Lamborghini continues to produce ICE cars until 2030, it may not be able to sell these vehicles in many places. In the United States and other parts of the world, governments have moved to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars before . Countries like Germany have For synthetic fuel vehicles, but no company works Large-scale gasoline substitute production so far And it may not be for many years to come.