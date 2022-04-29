Lamar Jackson and Keeler Murray tweeted both sides of the Ravens-Cardinals trade in Hollywood Browns

The 2022 NFL Draft Offer in everything from sparkly clothing to amazing selections, and of course, trendy deals.

One of the major steps involved was the wide receiver of the Baltimore Ravens trade Marquis Brown And their 100th overall pick for the only first-round pick for the Arizona Cardinals.

The crows later chose the Iowa Hawkeyes Center Tyler Linderbaum With pick number 25 they received from Arizona.

But Lamar Jackson He wasn’t too happy with the front office’s decision.

What is this bullshit – Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

In March, the Baltimore quarterback announced his feelings about a potential trade involving Brown’s sending to the Kansas City Chiefs.

“Excuse me, my real quick French master… but hell now!” Jackson wrote on Twitter.

Unfortunately for Jackson, the deal in which Brown is involved becomes a reality as Jackson and his former recipient bid farewell to each other.

I wish I could play with my brothers forever but I see you at the top Tweet embed 🤞🏿💯 – Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

Despite his displeasure, Jackson made it clear that he was not bothered by the addition of Linderbaum.

It’s not about my new center stop it bs https://t.co/meRpOw4zD0 – Lamar Jackson (@Lj_era8) April 29, 2022

On the other side of the trade, Keeler MurrayAnd Budda Baker And JJ Watt Celebrated the arrival of the new wide receiver.

Let’z Get It Gang ❤️💯 https://t.co/UQrdZAvNsb – Hollywood Brown (@Primetime_jet) April 29, 2022

Welcome to the city of birds!! Tweet embed A crime will be 🏃‍♂️💨💨💨 🔥🔥🔥 – Budda Baker (@buddabaker32) April 29, 2022

The trade allows for the reunion of Murray and Brown, who were teammates on the Oklahoma urgent team. Connecting the two for 1,318 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2018, Murray went on to win the Heisman Cup before being the first overall pick in the 2019 NFL Draft. Brown was later named 25th overall.