Lakers vs Pelicans Final Result: Lakers with no life are defeated by the Pelicans

The Lakers They clearly gave up on the season and Sunday was a stark example of this as the Pelicans raced them away from home, 123-95.

LeBron James and Russell Westbrook had 14 combined spins – seven each – in their first three quarters. While James contributed 32 points, six rebounds and three assists, Russell Westbrook scored 15 points and one assist. Carmelo Anthony tried to give his best at Staples Melo, scoring 13 points but it wasn’t enough.

For a team that needed a strong start from the All-Star Break gate, the Lakers did nothing but Through the first two games with consecutive losses And now you swing closer to falling from the bottom of the game play of It’s conceivable to run to the sixth seed.

Neither team fired from the gate with much poison. The Lakers struggled with some surprising turnarounds early on which allowed New Orleans to lead 12-9 early. Transformations continued throughout the quarter as the Lakers continued to struggle offensively.

Malik Monk attempted to provide a defensive spark with a wild sequence similar to that of Ja Morant against the Lakers earlier this season.

The attempt was the key word, although they only continued to turn the ball offensively while the Pelicans continued to build their lead, Tallinn’s Pointer 3 gave Horton Tucker some life and allowed the Lakers to advance by just four points after one quarter despite shooting 1/7 From the 3-point line, perform nine turns.

The Lakers immediately converted the ball in the second quarter leading directly to the Pelicans 3-pointer, then extended the lead to nine points after jumper CJ McCollum, taking the ball out at 31-22 New Orleans. Finally Carmelo Anthony would launch something of a 3-pointer run and dunk as part of a 7-1 spurt to cut the lead to 34-31.

That spark was short-lived as the Pelicans took a 10-0 lead late in the quarter to open a 51-37 lead. James stopped running with a 3-pointer forbidden in the banks, but 16 spins in the first half allowed New Orleans to lead by double digits at the break.

Things quickly escalated into the second half as the turnover problems subsided but the shortage of good basketball players for the Lakers’ problem did not. New Orleans led by 19 points after McCullum’s 3-pointer. Jonas Valančiūnas pushed the lead to 22 points to lead the Crypto.com Arena crowd to booing the Lakers.

The Lakers continued to offer no resistance. DeAndre Jordan’s five-minute cameo didn’t solve matters because he had a plus-minus -10 in that period in the third quarter. Brandon Ingram’s driving throw gave them a 30-point lead heading into the fourth quarter.

Fourth quarter event.

The Lakers host the Mavericks on Tuesday in another nationally televised game on TNT. Submission of information is scheduled for 7 p.m. PT.

for more Lakers Speak up, subscribe to the silver screen broadcast feed and roll ItunesAnd the spotifyAnd the Stitcher or google podcast. You can follow Jacob on Twitter at Tweet embed.