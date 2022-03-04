Lakers vs Clippers Final score: It’s time to give up this season

After losing their first three matches to their in-ring rival, the Clippers, with a combined total of eight points, Lakers They finally saved their worst effort, eliminating by 21 against another Los Angeles team on Thursday.

The 132-111 loss is the Lakers’ seventh in their last eight games, and the fourth in a row since the NBA All-Star break. It also means that the number one NBA franchise has now lost to another Los Angeles team every time they’ve played each other this season.

All four of these losses came despite the Clippers missing his best player in Kawhi Leonard, and three of them came with the Clippers also missing Paul George. Norman Powell, one of the best players traded on this season’s deadline and one of the Clippers’ best remaining health pieces, was also out of this game with a broken bone in his foot.

Meanwhile, LeBron James and Russell Westbrook have played on each of those four losses.

For all the ‘season starts now’ jokes that many of you were reading at Harrison Figen and Jacob Rudd mentioning on Twitter, the 2021-22 Lakers deteriorated to a point where it’s not even worth pretending to believe in it. them lol. It’s hard to say when James and the rest of the squad stopped paying attention, but tonight’s loss is the clearest evidence yet that they’ve thrown in the towel this season.

Maybe the drunk face will stumble first In the course of playing like the Arizona State Brothers after a long night on Mill Street, but does anyone think he’ll have any success there? Why should we bother investing our time and money watching these Lakers if they don’t care about investing enough effort at all on the field?

(An example of that last part: the TNT stream on my Roku TV was interrupted while I was writing the last paragraph. I don’t think I’d bother reloading it.)

Of course, many of us will still spend a lot of time obsessing about this team. I’m not here to judge that. I’ve been a Lakers fan my whole life, too, and “fan” is an acronym for “fanatic” — defined as someone who has a lot of passion for something — for a reason. I will keep watching and tracking this team, partly because of that fanaticism, and partly because SB Nation gives me a monthly check for my work at Silver Screen & Roll that helps cover my rent.

But if you want to let go of this team and spend your time doing more fun things Until the list is fixed – again – this summer (to say something about What changes may come in the front office), I don’t blame you either. It’s clear that LeBron James has been chasing this season, so why not follow his lead?

Or you can spend Saturday night watching the Lakers play Golden State Warriors on ABC. Submission of information is at 5:30 p.m. PST. But for those of you who are planning a weekend around that game without any financial commitment to do so, you are in my prayers.

for more Lakers Speak up, subscribe to the silver screen broadcast feed and roll ItunesAnd the spotifyAnd the Stitcher or google podcast. You can follow Austin on Twitter at Tweet embed.