4:02 pm: The Lakers officially signed Bryant, according to NBA.com transaction history. The huge man told reporters today that he has made a full recovery from the ruptured ACL he suffered in early 2021.

“(it feels) 100 percent awesome,” Bryant said (Twitter link via Kyle Gunn of Southern California Newsgroup). “Not good. Great.”

6:01 am: The Lakers They have reached an agreement with the Free Agent Center Thomas Bryant He will sign him to a one-year contract, reports Chris Haynes from Yahoo Sports.

Haynes does not provide any details on the financial terms, but given that Los Angeles has committed to using a mid-level exemption for taxpayers in its Lonely Walker And not eligible to get a player by signing and trading without spending big paychecks, it’s safe to assume it would be a bargain with a minimum salary.

Bryant, who turns 25 later this month, started his NBA career with the Lakers, having been acquired from Utah in a draft night deal in 2017. The 42nd overall pick appeared in just 15 games as a rookie with Los Angeles and was ceded in the summer of 2018.

The Wizards claimed that Bryant was a compromise and the big man spent the next four seasons in DC, although his time there was marred by injuries. After a promising 2019/20 season averaging 13.2 PPG, 7.2 RPG and 1.1 BPG in 46 games (36 starts), Bryant suffered a rip in the AFC Champions League at the start of the 20/21 campaign. This injury has resulted in him playing only 37 games over the past two seasons.

Now fully recovered from his ACL rupture, Bryant has drawn attention from wild birdsAnd the CelticsAnd the dollarsAnd the Jazz This is unofficial, sources told Haynes.

Former Indiana Hosier could be an intriguing candidate for the 2022/23 season. According to Haynes, he will have the opportunity to earn a spot in the starting lineup with his new team in Los Angeles.