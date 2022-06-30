Lakers rumors: Los Angeles linked with Mo Bamba, Nicolas Batum and more at NBA free agency

Free NBA Agency Officially starts Thursday on Thursday at 3 PM Pacific Timebut the Lakers Rumors are already circulating in the hours leading up to the league’s legal opening bell. Khobe price Orlando Sentinel mentioned Earlier in the day Los Angeles – plus Toronto RaptorsAnd the New York KnicksAnd the Chicago BullsAnd the Houston RocketsAnd the Miami Heat And the Minnesota Timberwolves – He was expected to show interest in Mo Bamba after Orlando Magic It didn’t make him a qualifying bid and let him become an unrestricted free agent, and he’s not the only one linking the Lakers to the four-year veteran big man.

According to Jovan Poha the athlete – As with all Lakers like everyone else – Bamba is one of many free-agent targets, the Lakers will be willing to give their full mid-level exception at about $6.5 million for:

Among the players the Lakers will be targeting with the complete exception of mid-level taxpayers are Otto Porter Jr., Nicholas Patum, Gary Harris, TJ Warren, Caleb Martin, Cody Martin, Mo Bamba and Danielle House Jr., according to multiple league sources.

It’s worth noting on this list that nearly all of the names are wingers, which makes sense given that this was the biggest position weakness the Lakers had last season. All of them would be perfectly defensible deals for that money too (although Batum looks trending back to clippers). But Bamba may provide enough valuable skills to merit using the Lakers biggest contract with another big man.

Our Alex Regla had a Bamba on his list Three spots the Lakers should try to sign for free agencywrites that it’s exactly the type of floor spacing, a traditional, defensively skilled center that could fit right in with Anthony Davis on both ends:

The more consistent reps may have factored in helping Bamba find his touch in shooting as well. Not only did Bamba let it fly from the depths more often – 44% of his shot file came from downtown – but he was very effective when he did. Bamba has 38% of his three-point attempts overall, and 40% of his over-break chances according to cleaning the glasses last season. Its hit rate of 39.3% in catches and triples He was only second To Karl-Anthony Towns is among the centers with at least 200 attempts. Besides the welcome floor spacing, Bamba would have saved the Lakers in the center, and would also help bolster their inner defence. With a wingspan of still 7’10 inches, Bamba has ranked at least the 91st percentile in position in mass percentage in every year he’s played so far.

and Bamba, Batum, and Otto Porter Jr. And the rest of the names out there are not the only ones he puts to peek their eyes out, According to Pohawho identified several players the team might shop in the Free Agency Deals Box as well:

The Lakers will be interested in partial exceptions to mid-level or minimum contracts including Nemanja Bjelica, Jeremy Lamb, Jevon Carter and Juan Toscano-Anderson, according to league sources.

Juan Toscano Anderson appears to be exactly the kind of bouncy, young and energetic athlete that the team sorely lacked last season, and could provide some solid wing depth if he’s really available for that little money. Given how fast the Lakers moved into the free-agent frenzy last year, we’ll likely know the answer to how far he and the rest of the names on this list can achieve soon. Stay tuned for the silver screen and scrolls for each update.

