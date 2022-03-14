Lakers’ LeBron James becomes the first player in NBA history to reach 10,000 points, rebounds, and assists

Phoenix – LeBron James He established a statistical class for himself on Sunday, becoming the first player in league history to reach a 10,000-point plateau, rebounds and assists in the Los Angeles Lakers’ 140-111 loss to the Phoenix Suns.

“To sit alone now in a stat class in this league, I really designed my game style after that: the ability to score, rebound and assist,” James said after finishing the game with 31 points, 7 rebounds and 6 assists against the Suns. “I’m sitting alone at the census center is a lot like – I say ‘cool,’ but it just doesn’t make complete sense to me.”

James made the mark by passing the ball to Carmelo Anthony Against 3 pointers at the beginning of the second quarter, scoring his second assist in the game and the 10,000th position of his career.

“I waste words any time things like this happen to me because of where I come from,” he said. “I automatically start thinking about my hometown of Akron [Ohio] My upbringing and where I came from and the dreams I had of being in this league and playing at the highest level.”

James now has 36,824 career points (his third ever), 10,004 assists (seventh) and 10,150 rebounds (39). It’s in the scroll range Karl Malone 2 on the all-time scoring list sometime this week, if he keeps playing on his sore left knee.

He came out of the center of the footprint with the game ball folded under his right arm, with the date of the game and the key parameter noted on the ball in the black magic pen.

“My teammates congratulated me after the game,” James said. “My mom texted me, and I think the first half I saw after the game.”

The achievement came during a blowout loss in a losing season, a disappointing wrinkle on the night James admitted.

“It’s an honor to be a part of this league and no matter what happens this season, you’re trying to get the wins that happen over the course of a long marathon,” he said. “And tonight it happened not only to me but to my family and friends.”