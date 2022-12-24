the Lakers She was dealt a huge blow as Anthony Davis was ruled out indefinitely. After undergoing further evaluation and initially being He was ruled out for at least a month, according to media reportsThe Lakers gave a somewhat unspecified medical update Friday, saying Davis has a “stress injury” in his right foot and will be out “indefinitely.” The team also added that “further updates will be made available as and when required.”

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski followed up shortly after with a report that Davis would be re-evaluated in 7-10 days and still hoped to avoid surgery, while Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports I reported a similar reassessment timeline:

The Sharanian Sun the athlete He issued a similar report, explaining that his sources say Davis’ injury is a “stress reaction” and that there is hope Davis will return sometime after the first-month schedule:

Our very own Dr. Rajpal Brar Breaking down what this injury could mean in our latest videosaying that “these are really wait-and-see injuries” that can only be treated with rest.

“Essentially when the bone is loaded at a higher rate than it is repaired, this can lead to changes in the bone that eventually lead to a stress reaction, and later — if not appropriately unloaded and managed — to a stress fracture,” Brar said. “Low-level stress injuries can be difficult to see on an X-ray or MRI, which explains why it takes so long to get an Alzheimer’s injury update.”

For Davis, this is about as brutal an injury as it gets. The infection itself appears to have come in a rather harmless game.

Anthony Davis has a right foot injury on this play here —accordingly, the foot got stuck in the air and the twist hit Jokic’s leg pic.twitter.com/tmAbIIioBZ – Dr. Evan Jeffries, DPT (GameInjuryDoc) December 17, 2022

After staying relatively injury-free during the opening weeks and months of the season, suffering such a devastating injury in this way is brutal.

For the Lakers, this is an equally devastating setback. With Davis playing at this level, the Lakers were closing in on form and clawing their way up the Western Conference standings back into playoff contention. With them likely to miss some time, their path to feud is even murkier with their current roster.

Obviously there is potential for trade, however For a franchise he was already hesitant to make a move, a significant incidence of Alzheimer’s disease will likely do nothing to make them more willing to do everything. Especially with research Increasingly unlikely That they’re finding a deal they like with Russell Westbrook and with Miles Turner – a player who would have filled in for Davis if the Lakers had traded him this season, something. They were very close to being done – looking closer and closer to getting off the table now that he’s done entered extension talks with Indiana.

All of this is just a very disappointing outcome for the Lakers and Davis in what has become a very familiar feeling. We hope he returns sooner rather than later, but given how subtle these updates are, it’s hard to feel overly optimistic.

This breaking news story will continue to be updated with more information as it develops.