Written by Chelsea Bailey

BBC News, Washington, DC

June 7, 2023 Updated 51 minutes ago

Flights were delayed at major New York airports due to limited smoke from a series of wildfires in Canada.

The US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) has warned travelers to expect flight delays of up to two hours at New York’s LaGuardia Airport and nearby Newark International.

About 800 flight delays were reported at New York City airports by 19:50 EST (03:50 GMT), according to Flight Aware.

The air travel bottleneck had a ripple effect, delaying flights at airports from Atlanta to Houston. Incoming flights into Philadelphia’s main airport were also affected.

About 250 flights were delayed at Toronto Pearson International Airport.

New York City’s LaGuardia Airport told passengers, “Weather conditions have caused flight disruptions at LGA. Check with your airline to determine the status of your flight.”

As Canadian firefighters struggle to control 400 wildfires raging across the country, smoke has covered much of the country’s eastern part and east coast. The haze blurred the iconic New York City skyline and drew comparisons to Mars and its post-apocalyptic landscape.

Health officials in both countries have issued warnings about potentially dangerous air quality and pollution.

photo caption, Data from NOAA on Wednesday, June 7, 2023

There are more than 150 fires burning in Quebec alone, but according to the premiere of the province, François Legault, there are only enough firefighters to tackle 40 hells.

In a news conference Wednesday, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said more than 230 fires are out of control and more than 20,000 people have evacuated their homes.

“Firefighters are stepping in. First responders are stepping into horrific situations to save their fellow citizens,” said Mr. Trudeau.

If the fires continue to burn at this rate, Canada could face its worst wildfire season on record. So far this season, nearly 3.8 million hectares (9.39 million acres) of land have been burned.

The White House said it would send support to Canada to help fight the fires.

Smoke from Hell traveled south, shrouding New York City in a fog so thick that tourists could barely see the iconic Statue of Liberty.

Officials said residents should expect poor air quality and smog to continue through Thursday night in Toronto and most of Ontario.

New York air quality is expected to remain “unhealthy” through Thursday, while Washington, D.C., is also bracing for poor air levels as the smoke moves south.

Experts warned those in areas affected by the smoke, to take warnings about poor air quality seriously.