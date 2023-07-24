Laffy Lube’s deep dive for the alien life leaves his peers suspicious

On January 8, 2014, a fireball shot from space through Earth’s atmosphere and crashed into the sea, north of Manus Island off the northeastern coast of Papua New Guinea. Its location, speed, and brightness were recorded by US government sensors and quietly put away in a database of similar events.

That data lingered for five years, an indisputable source until Avi Loeb, a theoretical astrophysicist at Harvard University, and Amir Siraj, then an undergraduate at the university, stumbled upon it in 2019. Based on its recorded speed and direction, Mr Siraj identified the fireball as extremely extreme.

Last month, Dr. Loeb led an expedition to recover fireball fragments from the seafloor of the western Pacific Ocean. On June 21, he said claimed which he had. And that, he says, to the chagrin of many of his colleagues, may be evidence of extraterrestrial life.

“Not biological creatures, like you see in science fiction movies,” said Dr. Loeb. “It is most likely a technological tool with artificial intelligence.”