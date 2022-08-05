LA Rams coach Sean McVeigh says Matthew Stafford’s elbow pain ‘abnormal for a quarterback’

IRVINE, CA – Los Angeles Rams coach Sean McVeigh said quarterback Matthew StaffordRight elbow pain is “a little unnatural for a quarterback,” comparing it instead to what bowlers are dealing with.

Stafford, who sustained an elbow injury last season, received an injection into his right elbow during an off season. He didn’t throw during spring practice for the rams, saying that he and the team were trying to be smart with his throwing arm.

Stafford threw during individual and 7-on-7 rehearsals on Thursday but did not participate in the team reps. McVeigh said earlier in the week that he does not expect Stafford to do so before the Rams leave Irvine on August 10.

McVeigh said the Rams’ coaching staff and Stafford “tried a few things off-season” with the goal of relieving some of the pain he was feeling in his elbow. McVeigh said the Rams knew by going to camp that they wanted to have a “modified approach and progressive structure.”

Can he do that? Yes, McVeigh said. “Is that the best thing? We didn’t think so. And I think I have a responsibility to try to make best-case decisions using medical experts and talking to Matthew. And so all of these things combined have led to where we are now. It’s an ever-evolving process, but we’re really taking charge during The next few weeks, and see how it goes.”

McVeigh said Wednesday that Stafford’s pain is not a relapse but is “consistent with what’s going on.”

“[You] “I want to get it to work with as little pain as possible,” McVeigh said. “I think any time you play for that long and you’re tough as it is, I don’t know if you’re really in pain at any point – it’s free, but the target is September 8th and we’re really looking forward to 17 games and then hopefully some games after that if we win that chance. .

“That’s the kind of perspective and big picture approach we want to be able to take. I don’t know I would feel comfortable taking that approach if it weren’t for the experience he’s built up and knowing how much he means he’s about to stay up to date with his mental and physical work he can do in The absence of some things in the team’s settings.”

McVeigh said he thought Stafford “looked really good” during training on Thursday.

“Even on the roads on the air, in the kinds of throws where you really see all parts of the field being activated, that’s a really good thing,” McVeigh said. “So I’ve definitely seen an improvement. He’s been doing these kinds of throws before, but being able to do it in a smart way is kind of what we’re really looking for.”