Indiana Jones It might have gotten the world premiere of Cannes, but Disney reserved something special for Hollywood’s inception for the purported final chapter in the franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Before the light hits the projector, 5-time Academy Award-winning composer John Williams takes the stage with a full orchestra to perform various moves from the film including the main title theme and a new heroine track, “The Helena Theme: Which He Wrote Specially for the Character of Phoebe Waller.” New Bridge pictured, Indy’s granddaughter.Surprising performance, provided by franchise engineer W Destiny asked Steven Spielberg’s EP received a standing ovation.

“We have a tradition with Indiana Jones that Indy has his music in all the different moves that he has, the action scenes and the comedy, the many poses, the music is always there,” Williams said to a Dolby Theater audience.

“The other part of the tradition is that we usually have a theme for the heroine or the leading lady. In this movie we have a Phoebe Waller bridge,” the composer continued.

“You’ll see the most intelligent duo of Harrison and Phoebe as they do their fantastic dialogue, action, comedy and stunt which they do admirably,” said Williams.

“Phoebe will be acted musically with a sing-along piece, reminiscent of the 40s and 50s and old Hollywood,” said Williams, “that’s what Helena is about.” It’s all about Phoebe, not all parts of it, but a lot of it.”

Earlier on the red carpet, Harrison Ford admitted it was definitely her last Indiana Jones film.

“I always wanted to do a movie about Indiana Jones at the end of his life, and Jim Mangold developed a script that got us to a point where I had the best time making that movie, it was really fun,” said Ford.

Waller-Bridge said that the “beautiful closing act” was “something I never imagined I’d be a part of, so every day felt like a dream.”

Whether or not she’s ready to take the lead in the franchise is unknown Fleabag The multi-award winner replied, “First, I’ve heard of it before!”

John Rhys-Davies, who plays Indy’s assistant Salah, was more optimistic about the future, “Do I think great franchises like this are going to die? No.”

“Do I think Harrison can be tricked out of retirement into doing another job? Yeah, well, there’s no such thing as anyone else going to get you out of retirement.”

“But if you call, I’ll be back in a wheelchair!” said Rhys-Davies.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny The Whip Breaks in theaters June 30.