Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott Parenting, Not Romantically Together

Kylie Jenner And Travis Scott She definitely has a history — with two kids to prove it — but they’re not working on getting back together… and they happily share their kids.

Sources close to the former couple tell us that Kylie is basically their 5-year-old storm and 1 year Air – they both live at Kylie’s house – but Travis can see the kids as much as he wants.

Travis spent Father’s Day with Stormi in London – so she’s getting ready with Dad, too.

Fans have speculated that Travis and Kylie might be working on their relationship when they were at Stormi’s Pre-kindergarten graduation Earlier this month…but our sources say it was just to support their daughter.

Kylie’s family obviously played a huge part in helping out with Stormi and Aire – but Travis’s family gets to see the kids as often as possible… and they also attended Stormi’s graduation.





TMZ.com

As far as we know, Travis isn’t currently dating anyone new — although he has appeared in a couple SZA‘s performances on her European tour. Kylie was engaged Timothée ChalametAnd grabbing food And hanging out in each other’s places, but there’s no indication that things are getting too serious.