Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott change baby Wolf’s name

Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott are still playing the name game with their baby.

The 24-year-old reality star revealed via Instagram Story on Monday that their son is no longer named Wolf.

She wrote, “For your information our sons name is not Wolf anymore.” “We didn’t really feel like that was the case.”

Jenner added, “I just wanted to participate because I still see the wolf everywhere.”

The announcement came a few hours after Jenner Shared intimate shots From the moments before the birth of her son.

“Leave!” Kris Jenner excitedly shouted in the video, as Kylie said, “Hello my friend!”

“Oh my gosh. Your son is here!” She then told Kylie Scott, who said, “What’s the matter boy? What’s the matter, big boy?”

The home video, titled “To Our Son,” also shows most of Kylie’s second pregnancies, including her first appointment with the doctor.

At the time, Kylie had just learned that she was “days away… from a heartbeat”.

The video also includes a baby shower in the shape of Kylie’s giraffe for her son and a brief interview with Scott’s mother, who stated she was “so happy that she [Kylie] She is the mother of her grandchildren.

Kylie and Scott, who have been dating on and off since Coachella 2017, are also parents to 4-year-old daughter Stormi.

Kylie Stormi gave birth on February 1, 2018, after a very secret pregnancy. Four years and one day later, she welcomed her son on February 2, 2022.

According to her home video, he weighed 8 pounds, 13 ounces.

Although Kylie seems very happy to be a mother of two, she recently revealed that her postpartum experience was so Mentally and physically [and] Spiritually ‘hard.

“It’s very challenging,” she said in a series of videos posted to Instagram Stories last week.

“This experience for me, personally, was a little more difficult than it was with my daughter.”

Kylie also encouraged new moms to give themselves some grace as they navigate the early stages of parenthood. “We have to stop putting pressure on ourselves to come back, not just physically and mentally after giving birth,” she added. “Just send some love.”