Kylie Jenner and Khloe Kardashian are attending a fancy birthday party with their kids

Kylie Jenner and her sister, Khloe Kardashian, attended an amazing fantasy birthday party for their friend Natalie Halcro’s daughter, Dove, on Saturday.

The reality star sisters have shared several videos on their Instagram Stories that show off the Disney-inspired party with a modern and minimalistic twist.

They showed extravagant venues, endless treatments, and various activities in which children participated.

Kylie, 25, brought her two kids, Stormi, five, and Ayer, one, to the party.

Stormi wore a gorgeous pink princess dress with a small tiara in her hair, while Ayer wore a beige long-sleeved shirt and a gray beanie.

A day out with the kids: Kylie Jenner and her kids, Stormi and Ayer, attended a lavish birthday party on Saturday

Christmas extravaganza: Stormi formed a storm in front of a big castle at the party via Kylie’s Instagram stories

The daughter of Kylie and rapper Travis Scott spent her time at the party playing in a transparent inflatable ball with balloons blowing inside.

She also took pictures in front of a giant castle with her friends and cousins.

The Kylie Cosmetics founder spotted the party with Aire in her arms and took to social media to show off the party to her 380 million Instagram followers.

For the event, she wore a beige cotton trench coat over a black hoodie and black pants.

She was also wearing Adidas sneakers, sunglasses, and hardly any makeup.

Khloe, 38, has also shared plenty of content on her social media, including photos and videos of her daughter, True.

The four-year-old wore a blue dress with an overlay made of tulle floating around as she hopped in the air bubble.

Her hair was cut into small buns around her head, and she was also wearing a pair of white knee-high socks and matching white shoes.

Like a dream: Also in attendance were Khloe Kardashian and her daughter Real

Birthday girl: The party was for Natalie Halcrow’s daughter, Dove, who just turned three

Bubble party: There was an inflatable transparent ball with balloons blowing inside

Very aesthetic: they also had a large slide attached to a ball placed with pink, white and purple balls and decorated with intricate flowers around the outside

Cotton candy for days: That was true of a blue dress with an overlay made of tulle

One of the main pieces of the party was a large slide attached to a ball on which pink, white and purple balls were placed and decorated with intricate flowers around the outside.

Foods made to look like pieces of the garden were also on display outside, including chocolate-covered strawberries inside flower pots, a spinning house made of candy, and other small snacks made to look like mushrooms.

There was also an Alice in Wonderland themed section that featured large cardboard cutouts and drawings of Dove, the birthday girl, sitting among the infinity flowers.

Towards the back of the garden was one swing covered in green vines, and True snapped a photo on it.

Next to the house, a large white structure was built to look like a bakery, and in the front, La Patisserie written on it.

The door was large enough for people to enter, and inside it had many white tables and chairs and displays filled with small baked goods.

Over the speakers, a song from Beauty and the Beast was placed inside the structure to give it full effect.

For the rest of the party, more Disney music was played for the guests, including tracks from the Princesses movies.

Adorable: Her hair was parted in small buns around her head, and she was also wearing a pair of white knee-high socks and matching white shoes.

Quick trip to France: Next to the house, a large white structure has been built to look like a bakery, and on the front, it says La Patisserie

Friends: The kids took a lot of pictures outside the castle structure

In Wonderland: There was also an Alice in Wonderland themed section that had large cardboard cutouts of cardstock and drawings of Dove, the birthday girl, sitting among the infinity flowers

Treats and treats: Treats made to look like pieces of the garden were also featured outside, including chocolate-covered strawberries inside flower pots

Fairy Dreams: The dessert table will be a fairy dream

Natalie Halcro is an influential personality who first rose to fame when she starred in the E! reality series WAGS.

She has become close friends with many members of the Kardashian/Jenner family, including Kylie and Khloe.

Her daughter Dove, who just celebrated her third birthday, ran around the lavish party in a white princess dress with a pink skirt and butterflies attached to the skirt.

The little girl’s hair was done up in a high bun, and she wore a large princess crown on her head.