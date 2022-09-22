Kyle Shanahan confirms Tre Lance will be out for the rest of the year

USA Today Sports

Following an ankle fracture suffered by the 49ers quarterback Tree Lance In the second week, some uncertainty emerged over the question of whether Lance would have a chance to play again this year.

On Wednesday, coach Kyle Shanahan told reporters that Lance would not return later in the regular season, or in the postseason (if the 49 players make it).

“He’ll be out until next season,” Shanahan said.

It’s unclear if Lance will have a chance to recover and be ready to go. If that’s the case, Shanahan doesn’t seem interested in taking that route.

So now it’s all about preparing Lance for 2023. Shanahan was asked about Lance’s souls.

“He does the best you can,” Shanahan said. “Trey was great. We’ve all talked to a number of guys, and he’s trying to come into the game this week. I don’t think he’ll be able to, until the swelling goes down, but he’ll be back and part of us sooner rather than later.”

Lance is supposed to be part of the team next year; He is under contract until 2024. But the pressure will be more important than ever for Lance as he enters his third season in the NFL. This is not his fault. Circumstances add stress and expectations that he did not negotiate. From being the third pick to the 49ers giving up a lot to get him to Jimmy Garoppolo On the team in 2021 and 2022 to watch Garoppolo likely play so well this year that 49 players may bring him back next year, Lance was something very different from the typical experience of a first-round quarterback.

The third year is often the rise or fall season for signal callers from the first round. Even if Lance’s grace period is extended, it will come to an end – without doing much to make anyone think it might be the long-term answer in San Francisco.