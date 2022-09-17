Kyle Larson and HendrickCars.com Sign Contract Extensions

The matching agreements represent three-year extensions for both the driver and sponsor of the #5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1, based on the agreements that were Announced in July 2021 . HendrickCars.com He will remain the majority partner of the 35-race team and will continue to support Larson in all of the non-NASCAR events in which he competes.

Concord, North Carolina – Defending NASCAR Cup Series Champion Kyle Larson and Sponsor HendrickCars.com They extended their relationship with Hendrick Motorsports after agreeing to concurrent contracts that run through the 2026 racing season.

HendrickCars.com It is the online home page of every Hendrick Automotive Group. Visitors can shop for thousands of new or used vehicles, locate service and collision repair centers, get value for sale or trade in their vehicle, chat online with customer service, discover career opportunities, learn more about vehicle protection programs, and explore how the company is giving back to society.

Related: Get the latest news on HendrickCars.com’s No. 5 team

“When Kyle joined our team, expectations were very high from both inside and outside the company. To say he exceeded them would be an understatement,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports and Chairman and CEO of Hendrick Automotive Group. “Kyle has not only established himself as a champion driver, but has delivered championship-level performance outside of the race car. We are proud to continue our relationship and to see him represent our team and our brands in such positive ways. The years come so bright.”

In his first year with Hendrick Motorsports in 2021Larson delivered one of the most memorable performances in NASCAR history, winning 10 points-driven races that included a season-ending win to claim his first Cup. The 30-year-old from Elk Grove, California, has racked up another impressive effort so far in 2022 with two wins and his second straight appearance in a playoff with crew chief Cliff Daniels. Larson is also a prolific racer who competes in a range of cars and series outside of NASCAR.

Off the track, Larson participates in a variety of community initiatives and launches the nonprofit The Kyle Larson Foundation In March 2021. Raise thousands of dollars to provide support to practical charitable organizations that benefit today’s youth, families and communities in need.

“I can’t explain what this opportunity means,” Larson said. “The opportunity to compete for the best team and the best sponsors to race is something every driver dreams of. And I am humbled to have such amazing people in my corner and amazing support from so many fans. Thank you to everyone at Hendrick Motorsports and Hendrick Automotive Group for believing in me, Cliff and our team. Despite From doing some great things so far, I really think our best is waiting for us.”

Highlighted by a year-on-year increase in visits from organic search results for HendrickCars.com And with double-digit increases in conversions, vehicle leads, online customer interactions, business assessments, and recruitment apps, Hendrick Automotive Group measured a three-to-one return on its marketing investment in NASCAR. Each of the website’s busiest 2022 days has been linked to NASCAR-related initiatives. The company also used Larson as a spokesperson for its corporate social responsibility programs, including $100,000 in contributions to high school STEM programs in Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina this year.

Related: Larson, Daniels Offer STEM Scholarship in Charleston

“Our partnership with Hendrick Motorsports continues to deliver impressive results for our company,” said Gary Davis, executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hendrick Automotive Group. “It is an essential part of our founding effort HendrickCars.com As a national brand while providing business opportunities to our agent locations across the country. We’ve been able to recruit talented people into the organization, support our teammates with unique motivation and engagement programs, amplify our community support programs and expose NASCAR fan to our dealer locations nationwide. We followed the data, and the decision to extend our relationship with Hendrick Motorsports was easy to make.”

Hendrik Motors Group has committed to many successful motorsport marketing efforts. In addition to Larson, HendrickCars.com She is the primary sponsor of five-time NHRA champ Greg Anderson and a supporter of motorsport at the grassroots level.