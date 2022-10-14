Kroger announces merger deal with Albertson to form massive grocery chain



Kroger announced its merger with the Albertsons in a $24.6 billion deal, creating one of the The largest grocery chains In the United States with nearly 5,000 stores when combined.

“This combination creates a seamless ecosystem across 48 states and the District of Columbia, providing customers with a best-in-class shopping experience across both stores and digital channels,” Krueger said in a press release.

The combined company would give it more scope to compete against Amazon, Costco, Walmart and smaller grocery store competitors. Traditional grocery chains Loss of market share in favor of low-priced companiessuch as Aldi, Trader Joe’s and Grocery Outlet due to high inflation and high costs.

Prices at groceries continued to rise last month, adding pressure on shoppers’ wallets. The Food At Home Index, a proxy for groceries prices, rose 0.7% in September from the previous month and a amazing 13% over the past year, according to new government data released Thursday.

Kroger



(Korea) It said it would buy Albertsons for $34.10 a share — nearly 30% above the grocery chain’s average share price over the past month. Kroger Arrow



(Korea) It is down 2% in premarket trading, while Albertsons stock is up more than 11%.

The merger was first approved by both the company’s board of directors, and the merger still needs regulatory approval. To help ease this process, the company will not list more than 375 stores in the deal, and will split them up into a new company to “create an agile new competitor,” the chains said in a statement.

In a statement, Kroger CEO Rodney McMullen noted Albertsons “brings in a complementary footprint and operates in several parts of the country with very few or no Kroger stores.” He will become the CEO of the newly merged company.

The merger is expected to end in early 2024.