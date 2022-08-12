The San Francisco Giants have announced that Kristen Coleman, the wife of former bowler Tim Lincicum, died earlier this summer after a battle with cancer.

Coleman was 38 years old.

The Giants were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Tim Lincum’s wife, Kristen Coleman wrote on Twitter. Our deepest condolences to Tim, Kristen’s family, and everyone whose lives I touched as a friend and teacher.

Tim Linnicum and Kristen Coleman at the World Giants Championship victory parade in 2012. AP

“She was loved by the family of Giants and her true spirit and care has been enriched by those who were fortunate enough to know her during Timmy’s years with us.”

according to San Mateo daily magazineColeman, the principal of Washington Elementary School in Burlingame, California, died “peacefully” on June 27.

Her parents described her as “a bundle of love, joy, quick wit and creative energy” and “the light of our lives, a beautiful human being who touched so many hearts” in an obituary in July.

Tim introduced Lincome for the Giants from 2007-2015, winning three World Championship titles. Getty Images

Giants officials only learned recently that Coleman and Lincecum, the three-time world champion, had married, according to San Francisco Chronicle.

Lincome, 38, who has not officially retired despite not being involved with big business since 2016, hasn’t said anything publicly about Coleman’s death.