May 13, 2023

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Krista Hadas left by her husband at the airport: her vacation turned into a nightmare – Home Star

Arzu 41 mins ago 2 min read

Christa Hadas The Female opinion! On the show, she revealed a shocking secret about a family vacation.

The TV presenter traveled to Athens with her son and husband, but problems began after the plane landed.

Holiday by Krista Hadas

Once they arrived in Greece, he had to face something unexpected because his family left him at the airport.

– When the three of us got off the plane in Athens, with my son and my husband, my husband left me at the airport. They announced that they were going to the hotel with my son, and I was there alone, crying.

Desperate, he didn’t know what to do or where to go after them, but after a while he had what seemed like a dream vacation.

– In my nervousness, I left my phone on the plane, but I didn’t know which hotel we were staying at. I don’t even know where to follow them. I was a complete wreck by then, and I don’t know how, but I got there before they did. After that, we greeted each other heartily and started our vacation.

Kriszta Hadas nude photo published

If we take a photo of something on our mobile phone, we can instantly show it to our family members, friends and acquaintances. A nude photo of Krista Hadas was also sent this way by her husband.

Cover image: RTL/NőComment!

See also  Hungary is on a vice, attacking Omigron

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

A never-before-seen fireball is streaming through space

9 hours ago Arzu
1 min read

Index – Foreign Countries – Russia’s War in Ukraine – Index’s Friday News Summary

1 day ago Arzu
2 min read

Surprise: Ukrainian terror network exposed

1 day ago Arzu

You may have missed

1 min read

Krista Hadas left by her husband at the airport: her vacation turned into a nightmare – Home Star

41 mins ago Arzu
3 min read

Musk nabbed former NBCUniversal CEO Yaccarino as Twitter’s new CEO

45 mins ago Izer
4 min read

NASA abandons small, turbulent Moon Ice mission for flash-light probe

52 mins ago Izer
4 min read

Stephen Curry is still great, and Draymond Green will likely return, but the Warriors have to change their ways

1 hour ago Emet