Krista Hadas left by her husband at the airport: her vacation turned into a nightmare – Home Star

Christa Hadas The Female opinion! On the show, she revealed a shocking secret about a family vacation.

The TV presenter traveled to Athens with her son and husband, but problems began after the plane landed.

Holiday by Krista Hadas

Once they arrived in Greece, he had to face something unexpected because his family left him at the airport.

– When the three of us got off the plane in Athens, with my son and my husband, my husband left me at the airport. They announced that they were going to the hotel with my son, and I was there alone, crying.

Desperate, he didn’t know what to do or where to go after them, but after a while he had what seemed like a dream vacation.

– In my nervousness, I left my phone on the plane, but I didn’t know which hotel we were staying at. I don’t even know where to follow them. I was a complete wreck by then, and I don’t know how, but I got there before they did. After that, we greeted each other heartily and started our vacation.

Kriszta Hadas nude photo published

If we take a photo of something on our mobile phone, we can instantly show it to our family members, friends and acquaintances. A nude photo of Krista Hadas was also sent this way by her husband.

