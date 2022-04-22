Kris Jenner testifies that Kylie and Tyga told her Blac Chyna threatened Kylie

Kris Jenner took action on the third day of Blac Chyna’s defamation trial against Kardashian.

She claims that Kylie Jenner and Tyga alleged that Blac Chyna threatened Kylie’s life.

“You should ask Kylie or Tyga” for details, she told the court.

Kris Jenner took action on the third day of Blac Chyna’s $108 million defamation lawsuit against the Kardashian-Jenner family and told the court that she had discussed allegations that Blac Chyna threatened her daughter Kylie Jenner with Tyga and Kylie “multiple times.”

Chyna’s attorney Lynn Siani Jenner was called to the stand in the final hour of Wednesday’s hearing.

Chyna, whose legal name is Angela White, It is seeking $108 million in compensation From the Kardashian-Jenners. She claims that they talked to her unfairly to E! Five years ago, after she and Rob Kardashian split, network executives jeopardized the second season of “Rob & Chyna.” the family has He denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

During Jenner’s testimony, Ciani asked about her testimony from December 4, 2019, related to the case. Siani read out a segment where Jenner claimed Chyna had “threatened my daughter’s life.”

Jenner told the court that she heard the claim of Kylie and Tyga, who were dating at the time. Chyna and Tyga dated from 2011 to 2014 and were engaged for a brief period before their split. Kylie dated Tyga between 2014 and 2017, and Rob Kardashian and Chyna dated and were engaged between 2016 and 2017.

Jenner claims she heard about the threats before her son Rob started dating Chyna.

“Kylie was dragged into her because she was dating Tyga, hence the aggression,” Jenner told the court. When Jenner was asked to elaborate on the allegations against Chyna, he told the court “You have to ask Kylie” or “You have to ask Tyga” several times.

“I will stand by what you say,” Jenner said of what Kylie had told her, which included allegations that Chyna cut Tyga’s arm with a knife. Jenner said she never called the police about Chyna when she heard those stories and “we just kept it inside.”

Jenner later told the court that she “didn’t have much reaction” when she found out that Rob and Chyna were dating, after learning about the domestic violence allegations.

“If you think that Blac Chyna was trying to kill your daughter, why wouldn’t you care about Rob dating her?” asked Ciani Jenner.

Jenner noted that Siani said “tried” rather than “threatened.”

“That’s a big difference,” Jenner told the court.

“I’m sorry, I misspoke when I said ‘I tried,'” said Ciani.

The Kardashian-Jenner moms, who wore the catwalk in an electric blue suit and Travis Scott Jordan One sneakers, told the courtroom there was “a lot of drama in my family and I’m used to it.” She said that she was happy for Chyna and Rob before things got out of hand on December 15, 2016.

“I didn’t know where to turn, it was a strained relationship from the start,” Jenner said. “I just wanted my sons to be happy, and I wanted them to be happy and I just wanted them to win. I tried to be Chyna’s mentor, helping out with businesses, nurseries, and things like that.”

Jenner later told the court that as the executive producer of “Keeping Up with the Kardashians,” she was not “part of the internal discussions” with the network and was unaware of the green-lighted season two of “Rob & Chyna” though! The network’s statement about the selection of the second season of the series.

“I didn’t know that,” Jenner told the court. Her testimony will pick up on Friday.