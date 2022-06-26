Kraft Macaroni & Cheese has changed its name to Kraft Mac & Cheese

Kraft Macaroni & Cheese drops three syllables from its name.

The world-famous instant noodle company has announced that it has shortened the brand name to Kraft Mac & Cheese after 85 years in the business.

The macaroni and cheese giant revealed in a press release on Wednesday, June 22nd that the name change is part of its “new brand identity,” which includes a redesigned logo and an illustration of a “macaroni smile.”

The brand maintains its signature blue and red colors while updating the typography, photography, icons, and packaging.

Kraft Mac & Cheese explained that the name change was made to reflect the way customers “organically” refer to the brand.

“We know that people don’t turn to comfort food as a guilty pleasure. They accept comfort positively, say yes to feeling good, and say yes to taking care of themselves,” said Victoria Lee, Brand Director of Kraft Mac & Cheese, in a statement.

“There is a familiar, appealing, positive comfort to Kraft Mac & Cheese,” Lee continued, “which makes it so special and iconic to millions of people around the world and our new look is a reflection of what our brand means to our customers.” “

The rebranding process has already reflected on the social media accounts and website of Kraft Mac & Cheese.

Customers can expect to see the brand’s new packaging on store shelves starting in August.

Kraft Foods introduced Kraft Mac and Cheese in 1937 during the Great Depression.

Over the course of eight decades, the brand has become a popular American comfort food.

Kraft Heinz owns Kraft Mac & Cheese and reports that more than 1 million boxes are sold daily – helping the company make billions.

The food giant achieved net sales of $6 billion during the first quarter of 2022, according to published earnings results.

The Kraft Heinz report did not provide a breakdown of the number of such sales associated with Kraft Mac & Cheese and 23 other brands.

These brands include Kraft Singles, Heinz, Oscar Mayer, Ore-Ida, Classico Pasta Sauce, Velveeta, Smart Ones, ABC Indonesia, Capri Sun, Wattie’s, Kool-Aid, Weight Watchers’ Heinz, Jell-O, Philadelphia Cream Cheese, Golden Circle, Lunchable, Podlicki, Maxwell House, Gray Poppon, Master Soy Sauce, Hoenig Soup, Balsamic Baby Food and Cuero Seasoning.