Kourtney Kardashian Talks “Physical” With Travis Parker

And that’s how Kravis came about.

Kourtney Kardashian shared more about the origin of her relationship with fiancé Travis Parker During the special prime-time on ABC News Wednesday night titled “The Kardashians.”

“It’s so funny when we think, like, This is us. Can you believe it? We, like Kourtney and Travis, are friends,” the 42-year-old reality star told “Good Morning America” host Robin Roberts.

“I felt like deep down, if we looked each other’s eyes and made it, you know, physical, it would be over.”

Hours before the special broadcast, Kardashian confirmed that she and the Blink-182 musician, 46, It was a fake wedding in Las Vegas After attending the 2022 Grammy Awards together on Sunday night.

“I found these on my camera roll,” she captioned a series of photos from the impromptu party.

“Once upon a time in a far, far off land (Las Vegas) at 2 a.m., after an epic night and a bit of tequila, a handsome queen and her king ventured out into the lonely open chapel with Elvis and got married (without licence),,” she wrote, “Practice makes it perfection.”

Parker also shared photos from the party, Commenting on his Instagram post“What happens in Vegas.”

Page Six exclusively reported Tuesday that the duo Not legally married After reports emerged that they had exchanged vows at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Sin City.

Kardashian and Parker Engaged in October 2021 After nine months of dating, the “All Little Things” rocker popped the question outside the Rosewood Miramar Beach hotel in California, surrounded by flowers, candles, and a film crew.

Kardashian never married. However, she was previously in a long-term relationship with Scott Disick, with whom she has three children: Mason, 12, Penelope, 9, and Ryan, 7.

Meanwhile, Parker was married to Melissa Kennedy from 2001 to 2002 and Shana Mockler from 2004 to 2008. He and Mockler share two children: Landon, 18, and Alabama, 16.

Kardashian’s mother, Kris Jenner, and sister, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian, also appeared on the ABC News special. The family’s new reality show, “The Kardashians,” premieres April 14 on Hulu.