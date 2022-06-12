Kourtney Kardashian reveals Rain’s new son Mohawk after admitting she’s not happy with the editors

Kourtney Kardashian’s son Raine debuted a new haircut on Sunday.

The reality star, 43, shared photos of her seven-year-old instantly having his hair styled in a spiky mohawk.

The second grader looked a little suspicious of the outcome in the black and white shot taken in the bathroom, closely shaving the sides of his head.

The elementary school student was shirtless and in tie-dyed pants as he sat on a chair in the spacious toilet.

Meanwhile, Kourtney decided to play a dress up game.

The influencer shared a body-only photo that focused on her toned legs in a pair of mesh stockings and high-heeled mules.

Family: Reign is one of three children Kourtney shares with ex-Scott Disick. They are parents to Mason, 12, and Penelope, 9

Foundation Poosh wore what appeared to be a black jacket for her new husband as she walked across her living room.

As The Kardashians neared the end of its first season, Kourtney expressed some annoyance with how the show was putting together, saying she felt the show’s editors called her the “chosen one” for the drama.

She was referring to clips of her life contrasting her then-fiancé, rocker Travis Parker – whom she married in a lavish ceremony in Italy on May 22 – against her relationship with former flame Scott Disick, 39.

Disick is the father of Ren and her two other children, Mason, 12, and Penelope, nine. The former couple never married.

During the confession moment, the newlyweds, who also has an executive producer credit and can see early edits from weekly episodes, complained, ‘I’m in one of the best places in my life, and it’s time for our show right.’

The final episode of Season 1 of The Kardashians begins Thursday on Hulu.