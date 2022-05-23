Kourtney Kardashian invited Travis Parker to a ‘disrespectful’ wedding

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker have been called to “mock” Catholicism by Luxurious Italian wedding.

While saying “I do” on Sunday the reality star She wore a short white dress by Dolce & Gabbana With a dramatic veil decorated with the image of the Virgin – A nod to tattoo Her new husband has fallen on his head.

While Parker, 46, has He spoke publicly about his ties to the Catholic faithIt is unclear if Kardashian, 43, is a member of the church. However, the Poosh Foundation has shared a lot of texts about faith, quotes, and Bible passages via their Instagram Stories over the years.

“Kinda weird that Courtney [sic] The wedding is such a Catholic “aesthetic” as the Virgin Mary on her dress and wedding veil?? One person wrote on Twitter.

He added again, “I really feel like Travis and Kourtney [sic] The wedding is a mockery of the Catholic religion? They don’t symbolize the religious at all, they just feel ridiculous. I’m not a Catholic but I don’t sit right with me.”

Another fan said they were “happy” with the newlyweds, but argued that “the liturgical clothing used during mass is nothing fashionable.”

One even said he was “offended” by the Kardashian short dress.

“I’ll say it blank. And they wrote on Twitter that Kourtney Kardashian’s use of the Blessed Mother in her dress over her wedding weekend was very offensive to me as a Catholic…I have the right to be offended by that.”

Parker from his former side Deputy said He was raised Catholic.

“I got a Virgin Mary tattoo on my boss when I was 18, 19. I was raised Catholic,” he said in a November 2015 interview.

“I certainly pray; I believe in God. I definitely think I’ve been lucky…so I’m not in church every day and I don’t pressure people with religion. But I believe in God and I pray and my children pray.”

The couple also faced backlash for allowing the marriage to give “free publicity” to fashion house Dolce & Gabbana, which sparked controversy.

Someone argued, pointing to the fact The entire Kardashian-Jenner clan is decorated with looks from the Italian brand.

Another added, “Dolce & Gabbana is trying to revive their brand with problematic body shaming and racist comments. So this show is a real deal for KarJenners and a real media coup for D&G.”