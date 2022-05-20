Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Parker Rent Italian Castle for Wedding

Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Parker They do it big, predictably, when they say “I Dos”…Rent an Italian castle for a very intimate celebration.

We spoke to sources close to the couple who told us the newlyweds are celebrating in Italy this weekend, Portofino to be exact, to exchange their vows in front of family and a select group of friends.

All in all, we were told it would be Kourtney’s kids, her sisters, her mom and Corey Gamble As well as some close friends. Scott Disick Not invited. On Travis’ side, he will have his own children and a few close friends, including his bandmates.

As for where to drop the party, Castello Brown – a gorgeous hilltop castle – was full of decor and security. We were told that the entire castle has been rented out… where guests can enjoy stunning views of the harbour.

A weekend full of festivities spans over 4 days. And get that, we’re told they’re going to have another big welcome for more of their LA friends in the near future.

Castello Brown has an incredible history, dating back to Roman times when it was built for use as a military defense – and was used in military battles from the 13th to the 19th centuries.

Castello has also marked Hollywood, serving as the filming location for “The Enchanted April” in the 1990s. See also Kid Cody responds to Kanye keeping him away from 'Donda 2' on Pete Davidson

It is now a museum as well as a venue for events and weddings.