KOTOR 2 DLC Abandoned Upon Switch, Developers Apologize With Free Games

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic 2 The Switch has been a mess from the start. Like the original version buggy and incomplete Back in 2004Last year, a port to Nintendo’s handheld hybrid was released with a game-making glitch It is impossible to beat some players. later corrections Added other issues. And now players won’t get the free DLC they were previously promised.

The studio behind the port, Aspyr, delivered the bad news late Friday night, telling Switch owners of the game that the update is to add support for a series of fan-made mods that fix and round certain bugs. Couture 2Unfortunately his characters and his rough ending were scrapped. It’s essentially the unofficial “final cut” to Obsidian Entertainment’s excellent RPG, and Switch gamers will now basically miss it, despite the fact that it was previously marketed alongside a 2022 port release.

Unfortunately, today we announce that DLC content recovery For the Nintendo Switch version of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords will not move forward for release”, the studio chirp on June 2. We would like to thank everyone for their continued support by providing a free video game key to players who have purchased it Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords on Nintendo Switch prior to this announcement”.

Affected players can choose from including the following list of other games star Wars Ports Aspire worked on:

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic II – The Sith Lords (Computer)

Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic (transfer)

Star wars the force unleashed (transfer)

Star Wars: Republic Commando (transfer)

Star Wars: Episode One Racer (transfer)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight Academy (transfer)

Star Wars: Jedi Knight II Jedi Outcast (transfer)

The first game on the list is the PC version of Couture 2 any Do Include the restoring DLC, though if you only own a Switch it won’t help you much. And like some players have Noted, it’s not clear how the studio will compensate those Who may already own all of these toys, and when it comes star Wars Fans is not an entirely unlikely scenario.

Things don’t seem to be going Aspyr’s way at the moment. The Austin-based studio is behind a group of respected folks star Wars Ports and adapters were purchased by Embracer For $450 million in 2021. In the same year, it announced a new version of the first Knights of the Old Republic On PS5 display that It instantly generated tons of excitement. After one year bloomberg I mentioned that the project was already facing a problem And it will be Move to a completely new studio under the umbrella of Embracer.

Asked about the state of the game at its parent company’s recent earnings presentation, CEO Lars Wingfors angrily responded, “no comment. “