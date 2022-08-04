Konami announces new music-based Bomberman game for Apple Arcade

Konami unveils a new experience Bombermanthe competitive blast-’em-up series that arguably culminated in 1997 with the double release of Saturn Bomberman And the 64- Masoudthis looks completely different from Recent attempts to revive the franchise. Amazing Bombermanas it’s called, retains the classic top-down gameplay of the best Bomberman games, but adds a musical touch.

As you can see in the trailer above, Amazing Bomberman Includes sights and sounds reminiscent of games like backman Tournament EditionAnd the space invaders IntenseAnd the tetris effect – All classic games have been reimagined in an elegant visual and audio style. Amazing BombermanHis style sounds more intense, with videos and music effects that will change the stages of the game in time with the beat.

In a press release, Konami said that Amazing Bomberman It will include seven stages at launch, each with its own original tunes composed by artists from Japan and abroad. And while some game images have been updated to match Amazing BombermanIn the presentation, the series’ classic graphics of power-ups remain the same. It’s a strange combination of dance dance revolution 30-year-old Bomberman style and play, but hopefully it works in practice.

Amazing Bomberman It will be available exclusively on Apple Arcade when it launches later this week. The game will be playable on Apple TV, iPhone, iPad, and Mac. An Apple Arcade subscription costs $4.99 per month, and is included in the Apple One Single ($14.95), Family ($19.95) and Premier ($29.95) plans.