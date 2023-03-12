Kodai Senga scratched due to finger discomfort

The biggest concern is Quintana, whose status has become a mystery since the Mets diagnosed him with a stress fracture of the fifth rib on his left side. Quintana flew to New York for more testing on Monday, but the team is still waiting for several doctors to evaluate the results. It already looked likely that Quintana would miss the start of the season due to his injury. Delays in testing since then have led to speculation that something more serious could be going on.