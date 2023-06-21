Knicks swoop in to steal Zion Williamson from the Pelicans

The New Orleans Pelicans appear to be at a crossroads with the superstar Zion Williamson. The first overall pick played in just 114 games in his first four seasons as he struggled with injury and conditioning issues. Now, there are controversies off the field, and recent rumors have the Pelicans ready to move on.

New Orleans has the roster of talented youngsters and the 14th pick in Thursday’s draft. They would like to replace Scoot Henderson and might be willing to offer Zion in that deal, but that may not be possible. The Swans would add a talented prospect, but does it mark the end of Williamson’s time in The Big Easy?

If the Swans are to trade Zion, they must submit bids from all 30 teams. It’s impossible to say what some franchise might do for Williamson. The Knicks have a mountain of capital, and they’ve taken a swing at Zion’s Latest virtual deal.

The New Orleans Pelicans traded Zion Williamson to New York City in a virtual deal

The Knicks don’t have an option in this year’s draft, but they do have four first draft runs from other teams plus all future first teams to submit in a trade. Analysts rated them as star-chasers dating back to last summer, but when will the Knicks put their chips on the table? They passed Donovan Mitchell but might be willing to go all out for Zion.

swans Julius Randel Emmanuel Quickly Multiple first-round selections ahead nix get Zion Williamson

How many first-round picks there are is unknown. The floor is made up of two, Jason Reed notes, but it may cost New York more if they are determined to get Zion. Let’s call it three for this. Quickley is a talented guard who would bring in at least one first if the Knicks moved him. Julius Randle also returns to New Orleans.

It’s a huge charge, but will both teams make it? Here is a look at the trade for both sides before deciding on a pelican pitch.