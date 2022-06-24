June 25, 2022

South Sudan News Agency

Complete English News World

Knicks gaining momentum in pursuit of Galen Bronson?

Emet 9 hours ago 2 min read
Knicks gaining momentum in pursuit of Galen Bronson?

The nicks Gaining great momentum in its quest to achieve Mavericks Free agent guard Galen BronsonLeague sources say, Mark Stein (Substack link).

As Stein notes, the Knicks started dumping their 2022/23 salary on the night of the draw when they agreed to send Kimba Walker ($9.2 million) to Detroit and moved their first-round pick, removing an expected $4.5 million cap from next season’s books. Stein wrote that they don’t have enough cover space yet to make a competitive bid for Bronson, but there is a growing belief that they will be able to get there.

Sources told Stein that the Knicks appear to be preparing an offer in the $100 million range over four years for Bronson.

The Mavericks have always expressed confidence in their ability to re-sign Bronson, with the Chief of Basketball Operations Nico Harrison Repeating those refrains on draft night, telling reporters that Nix’s efforts to create a cover room came as no surprise, according to ESPN’s Tim McMahon (Twitter link).

“Until he tells us he doesn’t want to be here, we’re optimistic,” Harrison said.

However, according to Stein, the Mavs at the end of the season believed that a four-year offer in the $85-88 million range would likely be enough to keep Bronson. This seems to be the case increasingly unlikely.

Dallas holds Bronson bird rights And it has the ability to make any amount up to the maximum, plus a fifth year – the Knicks are limited to four years. But it will be an unrestricted free agent, so Mavs won’t necessarily be able to keep it by matching or overriding Knicks’ offer.

See also  Pittsburgh Steelers have added goalkeeper James Daniels to O-line on a three-year deal

Stein says there is a growing belief among some people close to the situation that Bronson is interested in moving to New York, where his former agent is leon rose Runs the front office for Nix and his dad Rick Bronson He was recently appointed as an assistant coach.

According to Stein, the opportunity to take on “a new challenge and expanded responsibility” with Nicks may appeal to young Bronson. Stein cites sources who say there is “a growing fear” within MAFZ about the dangers of the base ranger’s journey.

Rose has never actually held briefings and won’t be able to discuss Bronson publicly anyway, but it’s worth noting that he released an official statement on Friday discussing Knicks’ moves on draft night — the phrase “increasing financial flexibility” gained a prominent place in this statement explaining strategy the team (Twitter link via Ian Begley of SNY.tv).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

4 min read

Hitting Jorge Matteo causes the White Sox Orioles to be evacuated

1 hour ago Emet
2 min read

Twitter lost it to Christian Brown’s mother during the 2022 NBA Draft

17 hours ago Emet
2 min read

Lakers sign Shack’s son, Scottie Pippen’s son to deals

1 day ago Emet

You may have missed

2 min read

Index – Abroad – Two people were killed in a shooting at a gay hotel in Oslo.

51 mins ago Arzu
5 min read

‘Inflation expectations are not worth the paper it’s written on’: This is about the Bank of Canada’s reaction to inflation, but it’s the same in the US and everywhere

58 mins ago Izer
5 min read

Amber Heard’s Appeal – Latest: No settlement as actor hints at Johnny Depp’s verdict appeal

1 hour ago Muhammad
3 min read

NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbital Reconnaissance Mysterious Rocket Impact Site

1 hour ago Izer