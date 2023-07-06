Knees, stress fractures and mental anxiety. Oh, Canada.

It can be a little hard to remember, with all the injuries, career reversals, and bewildering losses, but there was a time when everything seemed possible for Canadian tennis.

Every time a tennis fan looks at it, it seems like a talented or brave Canadian has made it to a Grand Slam final. Bianca Andreescu even won one, beating Serena Williams at the 2019 US Open when she was still a teenager, playing in a style so iconic it left tennis aesthetics drooling.

Lately, with all the knees (Denis Shapovalov and Felix Auger-Aliassime), stress fractures (Lila Fernandez) and mental pain (Milos Raonic and Andreescu) that so many players are experiencing these days, even Fernandes’ unlikely arrival in the US 2021 can feel Open final it was a long time ago.

And then there was a day like Wednesday at Wimbledon, where the rain finally cleared up long enough for outdoor tennis to take place, for Shapovalov and Raonic to explain why there was so much fuss in the first place. Both came back from a set down to win in four sets, giving Shapovalov a chance to remember what it was like to be a junior from a country known mostly for its prowess in ice sports (hockey and curling) and watch Raonic and Eugenie Bouchard nearly go the distance on the Wimbledon turf.