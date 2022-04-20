Klopp’s pity is a compelling sign of Manchester United’s plight | Manchester United

meNot a familiar sight after the match. The director is sitting on a small platform, pressing in front of him, trying to explain everything away, to make his excuses. And so we were there at Anfield on Tuesday night, in the aftermath Manchester United 4-0 hiding by Liverpool, a result that raised many questions, including whether it was more or less insulting to visitors than the previous installment. That was last October, when Liverpool won 5-0 at Old Trafford.

How did it happen again? The response came “the club is clearly in a difficult situation”, a phrase that touched upon United’s myriad problems, taking into account Fans are angry at the property And even some players, the lack of common thinking, the dreary figure, the crisis of choice.

“Look at the squad tonight,” he continued, before noting that midfielders Scott McTominay and Fred were among the missing through injury. Well, McTominay was on the bench but he wasn’t able to come. “Mctominay was just here to show up. I don’t think he was ready.”

When it rains, it rains and Paul Pogba will have to go down in the 10th minute with a calf strain. In the 5-0, the midfielder was sent off 15 minutes after being introduced as a substitute in the first half. “When you are already in a difficult situation, you often get another blow in life and that’s what happens [happened] …in the game, Paul has to explode.”

At least, there was a note of optimism about the future. “I know it won’t last forever,” he said. He added that United “will respond… They will be there again. The club is very strong.”

Words there, ladies and gentlemen, not from United’s interim manager, Ralph Rangnick, but from his Liverpool counterpart, Jurgen Klopp. Rangnick, for the record, will go hard in the opposite direction, criticizes his players For the frightening defense of the opening goal scored by Luis Diaz in the fifth minute, and many other errors such as loose passes in Liverpool’s jaws, which happened to the third goal that was ended by Sadio Mane. in 68 minutes. It was “very embarrassing,” Rangnick said.

‘Very embarrassing’: Rangnick calls on United to rebuild after losing to Liverpool – video

If we are looking for an indictment on where United found themselves, which is at its lowest point in decades, then it is on the sympathetic receiving end of Liverpool Director – a pity, even – is certainly the most damned.

It is possible that Klopp treaded carefully because of the respect he had for Rangnick, his German colleague, who is called the godfather of Gegenpress, who influenced his own style. Klopp, who was candid Non infections before the match When asked about United’s position, he will speak in glowing terms about Rangnick’s first-half tactical switch of five players to a system that was either 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1, depending on where you attacked. Midfielder, Jesse Lingard, who replaced Pogba.

Jurgen Klopp celebrates Liverpool’s victory. Photography: Mike Egerton/Penn

“We had to adapt to the high pressure system, the line-up, the organization of the opponent,” Klopp said. “It’s really hard. Take off [Phil] Jones and fetch [Jadon] Sancho. The pressure is different. I just got used to specific areas of the first half, and then, well, that just doesn’t work anymore. We didn’t start moving right away again. We did not fall into the right [moments] And suddenly, we can’t pass the balls through it.”

The strange thing is that for 20 minutes or so, United seemed vaguely relaxed and the local crowd began to fret a bit. After the first half parade, there was finally tension over the classic English football match. So we all salute Rangnick, the tactical genius? barely. After how wrong in the beginning.

Mohamed Salah completes Liverpool’s victory over Manchester United. Photo: Peter Powell/EPA

It passed quickly because Liverpool adapted, found a way to come back through the lines and when Mane made it 3-0, it was a trigger for a strong final quarter – and United withers. repeatedly. Klopp is well positioned to show his compassionate side. And for United to be turned into a trawl through the thinnest porridge of anything that might be right. This type of vaccine seems to be all they have at present.

Where Klopp solves problems and has a clear vision, Rangnick cannot escape them or align his players with the way he wants to play. Which isn’t a huge surprise. Rangnick is a coach who loves to run without the ball. To get it back again, to use counter pressure as a tool to attack and defend. He also prefers a long-term rebuilding project. So what’s better than giving him this team and a six-month deal? However, it will soon be time for this sweet and adorable advisory party. No one seems to be entirely clear about what this will entail, but it will certainly be on mobile if necessary.

Rangnick said Bruno Fernandes has been outspoken in his views in the Anfield dressing room, and the question is whether United can somehow excite themselves at Arsenal on Saturday.

club was terrified of learning That their Old Trafford game against Chelsea has been rearranged for next Thursday, which means a third big game in nine days, could undermine their battle for the top four. It does not matter that they could have freed themselves of this anxiety by, for example, Beating Watford at home or not Retreat at Everton. It doesn’t matter when Thomas Tuchel’s team faces if they lose again on Saturday.