March 14, 2022

Kirk Cousins ​​Signs One-Year Extension With $35 Million Vikings Through 2023

Kirk Cousins ​​will remain in Minnesota until at least 2023.

NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero reports that the Vikings are signing Cousins ​​for a one-year, fully guaranteed $35 million extension that puts him under contract through 2023.

Cousins ​​will receive a raise of up to $40 million in 2022 with a $55 million payment by next March and a no-trade clause, Pelissero added. The new deal also allows Minnesota to save approximately $14 million against the salary cap.

Although the Vikings have received commercial interest in Cousins ​​in recent weeks, new coach Kevin O’Connell has been clear about his desire to work with the veteran passer, saying in mid-February that he is expecting Cousins ​​”Being a part of what we do. “

A three-time Pro Bowler, with two of those picks he earned during his four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins ​​is coming off a season in which he threw 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. However, the Vikings went 8-9 last year and failed to make the postseason for the third time in four seasons with Cousins ​​under center.

However, Cousins ​​continues to break the bank. as Noted by PelisseroBetween two franchises during his time in Washington and three deals in Minnesota, Cousins ​​earned fully guaranteed contracts for eight consecutive seasons. And if the Cousins-O’Connell mix leads to a big 2021 season, Cousins ​​could return to work on another new deal around the same time next year.

