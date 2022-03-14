Kirk Cousins ​​Signs One-Year Extension With $35 Million Vikings Through 2023

Kirk Cousins will remain in Minnesota until at least 2023.
NFL Network’s Tom Pellisero reports that the Vikings are signing Cousins for a one-year, fully guaranteed $35 million extension that puts him under contract through 2023.
Cousins will receive a raise of up to $40 million in 2022 with a $55 million payment by next March and a no-trade clause, Pelissero added. The new deal also allows Minnesota to save approximately $14 million against the salary cap.
Although the Vikings have received commercial interest in Cousins in recent weeks, new coach Kevin O’Connell has been clear about his desire to work with the veteran passer, saying in mid-February that he is expecting Cousins ”Being a part of what we do. “
A three-time Pro Bowler, with two of those picks he earned during his four seasons with the Vikings, Cousins is coming off a season in which he threw 4,221 yards, 33 touchdowns and just seven interceptions. However, the Vikings went 8-9 last year and failed to make the postseason for the third time in four seasons with Cousins under center.
However, Cousins continues to break the bank. as Noted by PelisseroBetween two franchises during his time in Washington and three deals in Minnesota, Cousins earned fully guaranteed contracts for eight consecutive seasons. And if the Cousins-O’Connell mix leads to a big 2021 season, Cousins could return to work on another new deal around the same time next year.
More Stories
Free MLB Agency Rumors: Live updates as baseball’s hot stove re-ignites after lockdown ends
Markev Morris is back at the Heat, 4 months after Nikola Jokic’s injury
Chris Bassett Meets Trading