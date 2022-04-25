April 25, 2022

Kirby and Forgotten Earth claims third in March NPD results

The NPD results, which cover game sales in the US along with plenty of other data, are now out for March. Nintendo published or distributed a couple of notable titles last month, and their results have been mixed.

Although full public statements won’t be due until April 26, Axios clerk Stephen Totilo Share your non-portable gaming chart (covering Steam, PlayStation, Xbox, and of course Switch), which is based on dollar sales. It doesn’t matter that Nintendo doesn’t share their eShop data, so these download sales won’t contribute.

Even considering the disadvantages of download sales that don’t count in this chart, that’s a great result Kirby and the Forgotten Land in third place. It had strong word of mouth on its launch along with positive reviews, and that obviously turned into solid sales in an important market. Pokemon Legends: Arceus And Mario Kart 8 Deluxe They still do well in the top ten, too.

It should also be noted that Kirby ranks seventh on the “Year So Far” chart.

Back to the March results, triangle strategy It makes its debut in 16th place (based only on sales of boxed copies). Although it does not completely illuminate the graph, it is a relatively convenient type, while Globally managed around 800,000 sales in its first two weeks.

So there are some strong consequences for switching addresses. Let us know what you think, as always, in the comments!

