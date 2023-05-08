Kingdom tears with this summary

The Legend of Zelda: Kingdom’s Tears There are only a few days left. Special Edition consoles has shipped. leaks there. The digital version of the game began pre-loading on every Switch. The only thing left? I’m trying to remember what the hell happened in the first game, Breath of the Wild.

Skyward Sword HD revisits the stumbles that led to Breath of the Wild

Fortunately, Nintendo has released a seven-minute recap of the game The whole open world adventure on YouTube to help gamers do just that. Not only does it promise to keep you up to date with the game’s lore and great battles, but it will actually help you relive the entire story. It starts with Link and ends with Zelda, and offers a great mix of breathtaking scenery, panoramic moments, and memorable lines from the 50-hour game. take a look:

While players are still debating which Zelda timeline Breath of the Wild It happens in, as we know Kingdom Tears They lie more or less directly after it, and in a map with the same major landmarks. Both games also run from a Similar shared history Surrounding the evil known as Calamity Ganon and the past heroes who fought to keep him imprisoned, the video does a great job of laying out the basics about those legends.

It’s less useful when it comes to getting rid of all the side characters that might end up reappearing when players return Kingdom Tears. the Breath of the Wild Champions are ready to play a particularly important role in the upcoming match. The history of Hyrule is also expanded a lot in the Musou show, Hyrule Warriors: Age of Calamity. There is no quick way to go through this entire game, but you can Watch all her scenes If you have two more hours this week. And let’s be honest, what do you even do Kingdom Tears Out?