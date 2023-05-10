Kingdom Tears has a “wider selection” of traditional Zelda dungeons

The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom features a “great variety” of traditional dungeons each with their own unique look and feel.

revealed in an interview with developer on Nintendo websiteHowever, the team behind Tears of the Kingdom has finally confirmed that the game will move away from the dungeon style of Breath of the Wild’s Divine Beast, which some fans have criticized for being a bit too similar.

“We’ve made the dungeons unique in their own environments, so we think you’ll be able to enjoy a wide range of regional characteristics,” said art director Takuhiro Duta.

“The dungeons are huge and each has its own regional look, just like the traditional The Legend of Zelda games.” “

This was expanded upon by art director Satoru Takizawa, who explained that the dungeons in Kingdom’s Tears would be closer to those of previous games such as Ocarina of Time and Twilight Princess.

“It was very difficult to make a wide variety,” Takizawa admitted. “The four Divine Beasts were the dungeons in the last game, and they shared similar designs.”

“This time around, the dungeons are huge and each has its own regional look, just like the traditional The Legend of Zelda games. We thought it would provide a satisfying challenge for players. It was definitely a challenge to develop.”

Although we got a half-second glimpse of what could be a dungeon in the third trailer for Tears of the Kingdom, and also saw some shots of the traditional bosses, this is the first time Nintendo has confirmed that classic dungeons will be returning.

Game director Hidemaro Fujibayashi even teased how he started one of these dungeons, revealing that he’s taking full advantage of the kingdom’s new Heaven Region Tears.

“There is a dungeon that connects directly from the roof of Hyrule,” he said. “If you dive from the sky directly into the dungeon, it will trigger an event. We think this will be a new experience that wasn’t possible in the previous game.”

Now with just a few days left until the May 12 release of Tears of the Kingdom, Nintendo has slowly but surely revealed more and more about the highly anticipated sequel, like they always planned to use the Breath of the Wild map.

We also know that Ganondorf will of course return and be played by Matthew Mercer. It appears to include Breath of the Wild’s biggest side mission as well, even though it takes place years after the original.

Tears of the Kingdom also includes a legendary NPC called Bucket Head, a reference to a classic Nintendo game, and an enemy from Ocarina of Time. All of this contributes to the largest file size of any first-party Nintendo Switch game and $70 pricier price tag, but Nintendo promises it’s worth it.

Ryan Dinsdale is a freelance journalist for IGN and UK news editor. He’ll be talking about The Witcher all day.